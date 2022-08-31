Mona Shores, Rockford to square off in the game of the week on the Blitz

Game of the Week preview

Mona Shores meets Rockford Thursday in week two of the high school football season and it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

The Sailors (1-0) played well in a 48-20 win over Manitowac Lincoln last week behind 217 yards and two scores through the air from sophomore quarterback Johnathan Pittman.

"I think we responded well," Mona Shores senior running back Dahmir Farnum said about the week one win. "On the first drive we were driving down for a touchdown and we fumbled and they got the ball and went three and out and they punted it and every drive since then we scored."

The Rams topped East Grand Rapids 48-7 behind six passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Mac VandenHout. Mona Shores will have to find a way to slow down the Rams passing game while Rockford will try to keep it rolling.

"It is all about showing up everyday and finding a way to get better, you need to have that growth mindset and these kids have it," Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said. "Each week it is always that challenge to find ways to improve and to keep kids hungry to make those improvements."

The Blitz Battle will feature the first contest at the brand new West Ottawa Stadium as the Panthers host Portage Northern.

Other games we are attempting to cover on the Blitz include:

Oakridge at Muskegon Catholic Central

Whitehall at Hastings

Montague at Ravenna

Central Montcalm at Kent City

Byron Center at Grandville

Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell (Pink Arrow)

South Christian at East Grand Rapids

Wayland at Holland Christian

South Haven at Forest Hills Eastern

Centreville at Schoolcraft

Coopersville at Sparta

GR Union at Godwin Heights

Lakewood at Belding

Forest Hills Central at Portage Central

Spring Lake at Zeeland East

The Blitz will air after the college football between Purdue and Penn State.

