Matthew Jonas scores six goals as West Ottawa beats Lowell

HOLLAND, Mich. — The West Ottawa and Lowell boys lacrosse teams are having outstanding seasons.

With Saturday's 16-9 win over the Red Arrows, West Ottawa pick up win No. 11 of the season, the program's most since the 2015 season.

Meanwhile, Lowell falls to 11-5 on the season, the program's most wins since the 2016 season when the Red Arrows went 12-3 overall.

Panther senior Matthew Jonas is already the program's all-time leader in points and added ten of them in Saturday's win, with six goals and four assists.

"I'm really glad we won today because we had two one goal loses this week against Zeeland West and Byron Center," Jonas said.

While the goal-scoring has been impressive, Jonas says it's the defense that has stood out in his eyes.

"Our defense has been playing outstanding really, they just get us the ball and as long as we can finish, we'll go pretty far."