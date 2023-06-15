Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Mattawan falls in extra innings in state semis

Final score: 4-1.
Mattawan baseball
Mattawan Athletics Facebook page
Mattawan baseball
Mattawan baseball
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:36:02-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After taking an early lead, Mattawan baseball falls to Novi in extra innings in the Division I state semifinal.

Novi 4, Mattawan 1

The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the first as Brendan Garza had an RBI single that brought in Connor Cole. They maintained the lead until the top of the 7th, when Novi had an RBI single of their own to tie things up.

Garza, who also was the starting pitcher on Thursday, was on the mound through eight innings. He allowed two hits and had six strikeouts.

That game went tied at one through the top of the 10th, where Novi scored three runs to win the game.

Mattawan finishes the 2023 season at 25-12.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward