Mattawan falls in extra innings in state semis

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After taking an early lead, Mattawan baseball falls to Novi in extra innings in the Division I state semifinal.

Novi 4, Mattawan 1

The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the first as Brendan Garza had an RBI single that brought in Connor Cole. They maintained the lead until the top of the 7th, when Novi had an RBI single of their own to tie things up.

Garza, who also was the starting pitcher on Thursday, was on the mound through eight innings. He allowed two hits and had six strikeouts.

That game went tied at one through the top of the 10th, where Novi scored three runs to win the game.

Mattawan finishes the 2023 season at 25-12.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

