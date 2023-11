GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Martin swept Tri-Unity in the division four, district 115 semi finals on Tuesday night. The Clippers won 27-25, 25-19, 25-23.

Martin 3, Tri-Unity 0

They will now take on Zion Christian after the Mountaineers beat Gobles in four sets. The final was 25-13.

Zion Christian 3, Gobles 1

The district final is set for 7pm on Thursday at Tri-Unity High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

