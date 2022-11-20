Watch Now
Martin wins 8-player state title, Mendon state runner-up

Martin 74, Merrill 24
Posted at 12:51 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 00:51:48-05

MARQUETTE, Mich. — For the first time in several decades, Martin football was playing for a state championship. The Clippers traveled to Marquette to play Merrill in the 8-player division one state title game. The Clippers scored early and often to lift them to a 74-24 win and the championship.

In 8-player division two, Mendon was looking to bring home some hardware as they faced off against Powers North Central. The Hornets struggled to score throughout the entire game and ended up falling in the final. They end their year 10-3 and as the state runner-ups.

Powers North Central 66, Mendon 26

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

