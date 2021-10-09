Martin holds off Mendon, claims share of conference crown

MARTIN, Mich. — The Martin Clippers have not lost a game since the team switched to 8-man football 3 seasons ago. In week 7, they faced a new foe, the Mendon Hornets, which are in their first year in 8-man.
Mendon got the first points on the board, with a short TD run by Chris Dupree.
The Clippers responded. Quarterback J.R. Hildebrand recovered a bobbled snap to run 43 yards to score. The 2-point conversion gave them the 8-6 lead.
Hildebrand would score in the 2nd quarter from 26 yards out to push the lead to two scores.
Martin held off Mendon, 28-20 the final.
