Magi change offenses, advance to state final

COLON, Mich. — The previous two seasons the Colon football team won 20 games and a state championship, thanks in large part to the running of Brandon Crawford.

This season without the graduated Crawford to hand it to, the Magi have completely revamped the offense.

"Simon Vinson can really just sling the football," sixth-year Colon head coach Robbie Hattan said. "We know we were going to have some inexperience and size issues at the o-line so we said alright, what can we do to get Simon outside the pocket rolling around a little bit and not be so predictable, so we switched to the spread this year."

They went from throwing about five times a game to this season Vinson throwing 229 times through 12 games including 37 touchdowns.

"It has been a lot of hard work for me," Vinson, a junior, said. "I have had to do a lot of stuff in the offseason to work on my throwing and technique. That has helped with the transition to this different offense."

FOX 17 Colon football

It would be hard to tell that this is the Magi's first season in the spread, they have scored the second most points in a season in school history trailing only the 2019 state championship team.

"We have a smart coach, he changed to play to our strengths," junior defensive end Tucker Lafler said. "We are a small fast team and we play small and fast and we play tough."

Colon lost one game this season to defending division one state champ Lenwaee Christian who will defend its title on Saturday also in Marquette.

The Magi had to go on the road each of the last two weeks winning at Morrice and AuGres-Sims.

"We truly, we have been the underdogs all year," Hattan said. "Every team we've played they've been bigger than us, they've been stronger than us. One thing we have is speed and heart. To be able to make it this far has been truly a testament to these kids character."

Saturday at two p-m at the Superior Dome, Colon will once again be the underdog when it takes on unbeaten and defending division two state champ Powers North Central.

"They are bigger than us, but every team this year has been bigger than us we have always been the underdog," Vinson said. "We are going to need to use our speed to beat them outside and over the top with the pass."

FOX 17 Colon football

Underdog or not, most of these players were around two years ago when the Magi won it all which gives them belief.

"It's doable," Vinson said. "You have top work hard to do it, but you can do it."

