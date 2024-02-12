Lowell wrestling preps for regionals after winning 30th straight district title

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell wrestling locked up their 30th consecutive district title last week and the Red Arrows have their sights set on 11 straight state championships.

Led by 9th year head coach, R.J. Boudro, Lowell took down Forest Hills Central 57-14 in the district finals and now turn their attention to the regional tournament on February 14th where they'll face Wayland in the semi finals, and the winner of Holland vs. Hamilton in the final. Despite their incredible pedigree, Boudro tries not to put an emphasis on their success from years past.

"We're just really concerned about this practice right now. Where we're at in this very moment. And we're just grateful that we get to be in a position where we get to defend a title. So our guys are really just concerned about the one match that they have and if we do that across 14 weight classes then everything else just takes care of itself. I know it's a very cliche answer but it's super true," said Bourdo.

Junior Carter Cichocki is the reigning state runner up in the 120 weight class and says that the level of competition between his teammates allows them to better themselves every day.

"Everyone pushes each other and everyone is pretty good around so it's not like, each weight class is pretty deep so there are kids that might be behind someone here that could start somewhere else so you're getting good partner every day," said Carter Cichocki.

190 wrestler Casey Engle would like to qualify for the individual state meet but also wants to uphold the tradition of Lowell wrestling.

"Last year I didn't get sent to state so obviously I want to get sent to state this year, and I just want to go out there and wrestle my best," said Casey Engle.

Regionals begin at 5pm on Wednesday at Holland High School.

