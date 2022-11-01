Lowell, South Christian advance to district semis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volleyball district tournaments began all over the state on Monday with the state finals just a few weeks away.

To open the tournament, Byron Center faced off against Lowell at Caledonia. The Red Arrows beat the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14.

Also at South Christian, the Sailors hosted Kellogsville in the district quarterfinal. South swept the Rockets in three sets. Final scores: 25-11, 25-3, 25-13.

