LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell football finished the 2022 season 6-4. They won their first three games of the season before falling to Byron Center in the second week of conference play.

Lowell leadership to lead them through the upcoming season

The Red Arrows also had a few games that they lose by less than one possession. The seniors said that they have reflected on those games and have grown mentally to learn what went wrong in those match ups. They hope to pass that knowledge down to their teammates and improve this year.

"They were things we had to work through but things we can take into the season. I know this group has learned a lot about, I think it's going to help us grow. I think you need those road blocks on the way to the playoffs because if you go into the playoffs all shined up, you don't know what your flaws are," said Kenny Kinyon.

They have a senior heavy group this year that wants to continue the tradition of Lowell football.

"We're a bigger team so all we really do it run the ball, we don't really pass too much. You just have to go out there and be tougher than everyone else. I just love going out there and pounding down," said Alex Winter senior right tackle.

Head Coach Jacob Henige is going into his fourth year with the Red Arrows and says their program numbers are the highest they've been since he took over.

"We had three one posession games that we lost. We were right there. Just a couple things go your way and you have a shot. Yeah, you always think about them. What you could've done differently. As the coach, should you have made a different call. But at the end of the day you feel good because the kids laid it on the line and gave it everything they had," said Henige.

