LIVE UPDATES: Forest Hills Central vs. De La Salle Division 2 football state championship

DETROIT, Mich. — Forest Hills Central is taking on De La Salle in the Division two football state championships. This article will be updated at the end of each quarter.

Second Quarter:

Brady Drogosh 2 yard run for DLS. 9:25 left in the second.

Steve_Southerington DLS up 21-0

First quarter:

De La Salle scores first with 9:47 left in the first. Brady Drogosh runs it in from the three yard line. 7-0 Pilots

Pilots strike again. Rhett Roeser crosses the goal line from three yards out. 5 minutes to go in the first. 14-0 DLS.

Interception by De La Salle's Payton Babich. Taken back to the Rangers 38. 3:37 left in the first quarter. 14-0 DLS.

DLS touchdown. Jack Yanachik hauls in the 38 yard catch from Brady Drogosh. Kick is good, 21-0 DLS with 3:29 left in the first.

End of the first quarter: 21-0 De La Salle.

Pre-Game:

Forest Hills Central has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. DLS will get the ball first.

