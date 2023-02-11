Lee uses 4th quarter run to beat Tri-Unity Christian

Lee 62, Tri-Unity Christian 59

Trailing by 5 after three quarter, Wyoming Lee started the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run on its way to a 62-59 win over Tri-Unity Christian on Friday night.

Legends senior Marc Whitfield led all scorers with 21 points in the game.

"It was very fun to play against those guys, I take my hat off to them they played good against our team," Whitfield said. "It was a defensive game, our coach knew that it was going to be a tough game for us, it was a conference battle, he told us to play hard and see how it comes out."

The flurry to start the final quarter was the difference and the full gym certainly helped Lee with that spurt.

"Energy," Legends head coach Dominic Shannon said. "Energy in the building. We thank our fans, thank our community for being here, having home court advantage, we fed off of them in the fourth quarter and now we are four and oh in the conference.

The Legends (4-0, 14-1) maintain their spot atop the Alliance League standings, ahead of West Michigan Aviation Academy (5-1, 10-5) who Lee has already beaten this season.

Lee has not won a conference title in boys basketball since 1980, but they will be heavy favorites in each of the final four Alliance League games.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

