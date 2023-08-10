Led by talented and experienced senior class, Muskegon is hungry for a title

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A young Muskegon Big Red football team won a share of the OK Green conference title, and made it all the way to Ford Field and the Division 3 state title game in 2022, and they return a lot of talent as we get ready for 2023.

This senior class has played a lot of varsity football.

Led by talented senior class, Muskegon is hungry for a title

Getting so close to that state championship and having so many guys back has increased the team's desire.

"Our motivation definitely is to continue on what the seniors left with us and to continue to put into the younger guys," Big Reds senior quarterback M'Khi Guy said. "Continue to lead and be the best seniors that we can be so we can go back to the spot that we was at last year, but with a ring at the end and a big trophy."

Guy is a returning starter who has also saw playing time as a sophomore, and slot Destin Piggee, running back Jake Price, as well as offensive lineman Karl Brooks and Miguel Botello, were all starters on varsity as sophomores.

"Our ability to have the same goal and want to win instead of going somewhere and want to be there to just play," Price said. "We want to win everything that we do, we want to be the best at everything we do and that is something that I learned being with this class is. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys."

The experience of this group is evident and the coaching staff couldn't be happier with what they have seen so far.

"We came out here Monday for practice and it was like we never left with the experience that we have," 14th-year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "I'm not trying to put the carriage before the horse, but this has been a really good first three days for us as far as expectation and a player coached team and we're pretty excited."

To go along with the experience, the Big Reds have size, speed and depth.

As is always the case, Muskegon is playing a tough schedule opening with Rockford at home on Friday August 25th, and then hosting defending Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle on Friday September 1st.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

