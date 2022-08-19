Lawton aims to prove 2021 football run was no fluke

Lawton ready to prove 2021 was no fluke

The excitement created by the Lawton football team's 13-1 season and trip to Ford Field last year has rolled over into 2022.

"I think from youth all the way on up, our rocket program, we didn't have enough equipment for all the kids that join we have the most kids ever out for high school football," fourth year Blue Devils head coach Wade Waldrup said. "I think football is, not that it ever went too far down, but it's renewed in Lawton. I think there's a confidence and I think that kids feel like they're one of those programs in division seven, division seven's tuff, but I think they feel like we're one of those teams is going to stay around for awhile."

Even after the best season in school history, Lawton still feels like it has something to prove.

"We're still doubted," Blue Devils senior linebacker Dustin Mallory said. "When you see the rankings and we're still not in there after coming back off a great season it just fuels the fire. I think everyone's just excited and ready to go."

One big hole that Lawton will have to fill is that of graduated running back Jake Rueff who ran for 2,367 yards last season and scored 49 total touchdowns.

"There's no replacing him," Waldrup said. "Jake's a once in a generation type kid. You can't necessarily replace a kid like that. But I think kids can aspire to be like him."

Waldrup said returners like Carter Cosby, Kal Motter and junior quarterback Aiden O'Brien will be relied upon to carry the football this season.

Lawton opens the season next Thursday at home against Benton Harbor.

