GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In division two volleyball, Ionia met up with Lakewood in the district quarterfinals. The Vikings earned a three set sweep against the Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 for the win.

Lakewood will take on West Michigan Aviation Academy at 6pm on Wednesday at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter