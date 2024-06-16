Lakers put Spring Lake on the map by winning D2 soccer title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Spring Lake girls soccer lets the state know just who they are after taking down Bloomfield Hills Marian 1-0 in the division two title game.

Spring Lake 1, Marian 0

The Lakers needed just one goal to get things done on Saturday. The connection from Ella Andree to Aveya Patino scored the one and only goal in this game.

"It means a lot. I'm glad that Spring Lake finally has a state championship and just glad that we got this opportunity," said Patino.

"Extrmely proud of my girls but proud of west Michigan, and our community. And how we've been able to step up and make a name for ourselves in the soccer world," said Head Coach Becky May.

