Kzoo Central boys track wins D1 state championship

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central boys track and field brought home the division one state championship. The first in program history since 1968.

The Maroon Giants were led by Jeremy Dixon who brought home first place in the 100 meter dash.

West Ottawa's boys 4x200 relay also earned first place. The group of Charlie Sanders, Ruben Esparza, Andrew Spilotro, and Desmond Chapa ran a 1:25:53 for the second fastest time in state history.

Ottawa Hills senior Selma Anderson was at the front of the pack for the girls 1600 meter race. She ended in second place with a time of 4:40:54 and will run at Syracuse next year.

Seth Norder from Grand Haven was a state champion from last year and now earned a title in the boys 1600 meter race this season. He was in second place through the first lap and then took the lead on the second lap to win. He finished with a time of 4:03:01 and will run at Michigan State.

