Key additions have Byron Center hockey dreaming big this winter

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Two years ago, Byron Center made it all the way to the division two state championship game led by sophomore Logan Nickolaus.

After playing triple A last winter, Nickolaus is back playing high school hockey with the Bulldogs.

"I love playing with the boys, having fun with the team," Nickolaus said about why he decided to come back to play with Byron Center this season. "The atmosphere itself is way more fun and I thought it was going to be fun so come back and win a state ship with the boys was the goal."

Nickolaus leads the team in goals and assists and the Bulldogs have won their first 18 games of the season, the team believes its goal of a state championship is reachable.

"We have got it in us for sure," junior forward Jackson Froysland said. "Every day we are coming here working hard everyday and that is our goal for sure and we are going to keep working for it."

The Bulldogs also have a new head coach this season.

After three seasons as an assistant coach with Byron Center, Jordan Steger has is now leading the program.

"Honestly, we've been on such a good track the last few years that it was just about kind of massaging this group into being one." Steger said. "Clearly, our seniors are such great leaders, and we have five, six, seven guys who are all on the team when we made the run for the state championship a couple years ago. Having that type of leadership and that experience is just going to continue to carry us forward."

The Bulldogs are a co-op programs with three players from South Christian and two players from Wayland.

Senior goalie Carson Mackenzie goes to Wayland Union High School and with a .941 save percentage this season is a big reason why the Bulldogs have been able to keep the puck out of the net so often.

"Consistency, having great goalie coaches out here, great goalie partner, Devon Lay, we are pushing each other every day in practice," Mackenzie said about his success. "Just staying consistent, getting in front of the puck, great defensemen in front of me too making sure I don't see lots of shots a game like some other goalies do."

"He's such a stud, we love him back there," Steger said about Mackenzie. "His tempo, his attitude, everything is positive. He calls the boys out when they need it, in a good way, he's a leader on an off the ice."

Byron Center prepping for tough opponenets

Byron Center has gone 24 games in Rue division play without a loss, they put that streak on the line Friday night when they take on fellow Southside Ice Arena tenant, Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

