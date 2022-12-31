Kent City girls, Hudsonville boys win Silver Division at Cornerstone tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the cornerstone holiday tournament wrapped up, the Kent City girls faced off against Forest Hills Central in the silver division championship. The Eagles were down 15 points and earned a come from behind win. Final score 47-44.

Kent City 47, FHC 44

In the third place game of the boys silver division, Covenant Christian beat North Pointe Christian 69-51.

Covenant 69, NPC 51

Hudsonville boys took on Forest Hills Central for the silver division championship. The Eagles beat the Rangers 54-50.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter