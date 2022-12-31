Watch Now
Kent City girls, Hudsonville boys win Silver Division at Cornerstone tournament

Friday was the final day of the tournament
Hudsonville 54, FHC 50
Posted at 11:16 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 23:16:19-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the cornerstone holiday tournament wrapped up, the Kent City girls faced off against Forest Hills Central in the silver division championship. The Eagles were down 15 points and earned a come from behind win. Final score 47-44.

Kent City 47, FHC 44

In the third place game of the boys silver division, Covenant Christian beat North Pointe Christian 69-51.

Covenant 69, NPC 51

Hudsonville boys took on Forest Hills Central for the silver division championship. The Eagles beat the Rangers 54-50.

