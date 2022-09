KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City battles it out with Watervliet. The Eagles scored early and often to help get them the 49-34 win against the Panthers.

It was a close game for much of the first half. But the Eagles were able to defend their home turf to start the weekend. The Eagles will take on White Cloud next week in the CSAA.

