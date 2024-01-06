Kenowa Hills hires Don Fellows to lead football program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenowa Hills Public Schools announced on Saturday that they have hired Don Fellows as the Head Varsity Football Coach to begin the 2024-25 season for the Knights.

Fellows was most recently the varsity football coach at Grand Rapids Union and prior to that served in the same role at Grand Rapids Christian. Fellows has 28 years of experience as a football coach, 18 of those years as the head of a football program. At Grand Rapids Christian, he led the Eagles to win the Division 3 State Championship in 2012; they qualified for the playoffs in each of Fellows’ ten seasons.

“We are excited to build on the foundation that has been established for our football program,” said KHPS Superintendent Gerald Hopkins. “Our interview committee made up of high school teachers and administrators, coaches, and community members reviewed a pool of over a dozen qualified candidates. He has been successful in every coaching role at the collegiate and high school levels, and we believe he will do the same for our Knights.”

“I believe that being a part of a football program is more than just our wins and losses,” Coach Don Fellows said. “As the leader of our Knights football program, I hope to instill a culture of service to community and excellence in the classroom, so student-athletes are better prepared for life after high school.”

In a statement, KHPS addressed addressed Fellows' recent legal issues with the following:

"KHPS would like to acknowledge and address the events surrounding Fellows' dismissal as the Union High School Football Coach. Fellows pleaded guilty to charges connected to driving under the influence. Fellows has taken responsibility for his actions, has been proactive in ongoing efforts to make good of this situation and sees this as one of many lessons that he can share with members of the community and the Knights of Kenowa Hills.

"With a renewed passion and gratefulness for opportunity, KHPS is confident that Fellows can lead the Knights both on the field and off."

“Coach Fellows is committed to helping student-athletes become the best version of themselves,” Kenowa Hills High School Principal Nate Robrahn added. “He puts a priority on academics, team before self, and he has high expectations of his players. Having been through a challenging time himself, we expect his passion for team and the Kenowa Hills community to be greater than ever.”

