Kalamazoo United racks up points against Parchment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The offense of Kalamazoo United was running on all cylinders during its week 6 matchup with Parchment.

After the Panthers scored on a wide receiver pass, the Titans ripped off 4 scoring drives of their own.

Kalamazoo United won 71-20. The Titans (4-2, 2-0) has score more than 70 points in both conference games. They face Watervliet in week 7.

The Panthers (3-3, 0-2) will take on Coloma in week 7.

