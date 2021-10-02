Kalamazoo United racks up points against Parchment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The offense of Kalamazoo United was running on all cylinders during its week 6 matchup with Parchment.
After the Panthers scored on a wide receiver pass, the Titans ripped off 4 scoring drives of their own.
Kalamazoo United won 71-20. The Titans (4-2, 2-0) has score more than 70 points in both conference games. They face Watervliet in week 7.
The Panthers (3-3, 0-2) will take on Coloma in week 7.
