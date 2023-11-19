Kalamazoo Christian wins D3 volleyball state title

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo Christian beat Traverse City St. Francis 3-1 in the division three state championship game.

Division 1,2,3 volleyball state finals

Holland DeVries and the Comets defeated St. Francis 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 to claim the first volleyball title in school history. It came a year after they were runners-up, losing in four sets against Pewamo-Westphalia.

In division two, West Catholic faced off against reigning state champ North Branch. The Falcons fell in three straight sets to take the state runner up title.

Forest Hills Northern took on Farmington Hills Mercy in the championship game. The Huskies won the first two sets before the Marlins stormed back and won the final three. FHN finishes at the D1 state runner up.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter