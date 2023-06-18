Kalamazoo Christian rolls past Everest Collegiate in D4 soccer finals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After being the runner ups for four of the last five years, Kalamazoo Christian finally brought home a state title in girls soccer.

The Comets beat Clarkston Everest Collegiate 5-0 in the division four championship game.

They scored early in the first half thanks to senior Taylor Leonard. It remained 1-0 for the next 10 minutes until Sophia Nash boots the ball to the back of the net making it 2-0.

Less than 10 seconds after play resumed, Jordan Bonnema earned a goal for the comets also.

Taylor Leonard scored two more times in this time. Once before halftime and then the third goal in the second half.

Goalie Elizabeth Netz had fives saves in this game.

"It means the world. It's so surreal right now. I feel like I'm not going to fully process it until tomorrow morning. It's an amazing feeling especially for us seniors to come out here and get the win finally. It's a really great way to end high school," said Taylor Leonard.

"The last time I hoisted that trophy was back in 2008. I kinda forgot that feeling until today now I remember it and it's great. To be state champions is great. To be here is great. You have to be here to really be able to put in words what it means. I'm just so happy for this group of really hard working girls," said Jay Allen.

Hudsonville soccer was also in the finals on Saturday in division one. They faced off against Rochester Hills Stoney Creek.

The Eagles got on the board first in that game with a goal from Raeleigh Woodwyk. Hudsonville led until the final 8:30 minutes of the game.

Michigan soccer commit Lilley Bosley scored back to back goals to give the Cougars the lead and secure the title. Final score 2-1.

