Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer is heading to the Division 4 state final

(WXMI) — Kalamazoo Christian defeated NorthPointe Christian 2-1 in the Division 4 girls soccer semi-final.

Kalamazoo Christian got on the board first with a goal from Ari Allen giving the Comets a 1-0 lead going into halftime. NorthPointe Christian would answer back in the second half with a Sophie Stob goal. Kalamazoo Christian scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Maysen Steensma.

Kalamazoo Christian will face Jackson Lumen Christi in the state final on Saturday, June 14th at 1:00 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS:

