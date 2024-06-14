Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Kalamazoo Christian falls in PK's during state championship

Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer loses in PK's
Remi Monaghan
Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer loses in PK's
Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer loses in PK's
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 14, 2024

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After winning the D4 state title last year, Kalamazoo Christian finishes the season as the state runners up. The Comets lost in PK's to Jackson Lumen Christi 2-1.

The Titans got on the board during the first half and lead at the break. Then just two minutes into the second half, Ari Allen for K-Christian booted in their first goal of the game.

It remained tied through regulation and two overtime periods before they went to a shootout. Lumen made three of their four kicks, while the Comets only made one of four.

They end their season 18-5-2.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book