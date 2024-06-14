Kalamazoo Christian falls in PK's during state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After winning the D4 state title last year, Kalamazoo Christian finishes the season as the state runners up. The Comets lost in PK's to Jackson Lumen Christi 2-1.

The Titans got on the board during the first half and lead at the break. Then just two minutes into the second half, Ari Allen for K-Christian booted in their first goal of the game.

It remained tied through regulation and two overtime periods before they went to a shootout. Lumen made three of their four kicks, while the Comets only made one of four.

They end their season 18-5-2.

