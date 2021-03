MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon sophomore guard Jordan Briggs stepped up big late in a close game against Kalamazoo Central.

With just seconds remaining, Briggs knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game and moments later, would hit the free throw to help the Big Reds pick up the 56-55 win.

Muskegon improves to 9-3 on the season while snapping Kalamazoo Central's seven game winning streak.