GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Despite trailing 2-0 in the opening minutes after two goals from Portage's Braden Falk, the Jenison hockey team responded in a big way.

The Wildcats added two first period goals, one each from Brendan Austhof and one from Robbie Johnson to enter the first intermission tied, 2-2.

Jenison 5, Portage 2

Gavin Phillips and Hayden Blik would score to make it 4-2 Jenison before a late empty netter from Avery Olenzuk made it 5-2 the final.