In Motion: EGR swim eyes 1st place at 2024 state meet

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids swim and dive has been a state powerhouse going back for almost three decades. Led by long time head coach Butch Briggs, the Pioneers will look to avenge their 2nd place finish at states from last year when they compete in the division three state final meet next weekend in Holland.

“Second place is cool and all but nothing feels as good as winning. So I think we’re all pushing ourselves to the max and I think that we’re going to give Cranbrook a run for their money at state,” said senior Carter Kegle.

East swim and dive narrowly lost the 2023 state title. One one hundredth of second stood between them and first place. This year, they want more.

“Oh it would be huge for these guys and last years guys. But Cranbrook has one of the better teams that division three has ever seen. But we’re going to give them a run,” said Butch Briggs.

The legacy of EGR swim is second to none, most of these guys have been swimming for the majority of their lives. But for senior Henry Vander Molten, he’s only been in the pool for two years and absolutely loves it.

“I’d say the mental toughness of just trying to keep going and just trying to tell yourself ‘faster, faster. Don’t give up,’ I just like that hardship,” said Vander Molten.

The team is anchored by seniors Carter Kegel and Micah Spitzley. Both of them have immense pride to swim for a program as successful as East, and for a coach like Butch.

“You just have a sense of pride when you swim under Butch. You do swim for a program that’s had this history. Butch winning over 30 state titles, the program winning over 50. So I think there’s a lot of pride and you want to take that pride and maintain that image when you swim,” said Spitzley.

“It’s just super nice to have a coach like Butch because he knows everything when it comes to swim meets and anything he tells us to do, we know there’s a reason behind it and it’s going to make us a better swimmer overall,” said Kegel.

The Pioneers were back to back state chaps in 2021 and 2022 and have been first or second in seven of the last eight state meets. They hope to bring home the Mitten this weekend.

“Beating Cranbrook this year, especially with how good they are, it would just mean a lot as a swimming comes to a close for us,” said Spitzley.

The division three swim and dive finals are hosted at the Holland Aquatic Center on March 8th and 9th. EGR will be joined by Holland Christian and Grand Rapids Christian in the finals, along with a few other West Michigan teams.

