Huskies stay undefeated in conference with win against EGR

Forest Hills Northern won 2-0
Remi Monaghan
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 22:25:02-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern girls soccer kept their undefeated conference season alive on Wednesday. The Huskies beat East Grand Rapids 2-0.

Their first goal game with 24 minutes left in the second half when Auden Stauffer settled the ball in front of the net and fought off two defenders to make it 1-0 FHN.

Just 10 minutes late, Ayla Mayton had a flip throw in that bounced off the back of Anna Frost giving Northern another goal.

Goalie Eva Kowatch had five saves in this game to keep the Pioneers off of the board and give FHN a 2-0.

They finish the regular season 11-2-3 this season. They're also 7-0-2 in conference and won the OK White.

Districts for girls soccer start on May 24th.

