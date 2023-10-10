Huskies earn revenge against FHC to secure OK White title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern boys soccer locked up the OK White conference championship on Monday night with a 2-1 win against Forest Hills Central.

Forest Hills Northern 2, Forest Hills Central 1

Not only was it a rivalry game, but Central had won the last meeting between these two on Sept. 7th. Tonight it was the Huskies who earned the win thanks to two goals and a solid outing by senior goalie Ryan Abramowski who only allowed one goal.

"We have one loss all year and it was against these guys. Conference championship on the line, we knew we wanted revenge and we wanted it now. We were missing some key players so I'm glad we were able to get the result here tonight," said Abramowski.

Remi Monaghan Ryan Abramowski earns a Gatorade bath after 2-1 win against FHC

After a goal from a header in the first 20 minutes of the game, Mark Farbarzhevich gave FHN an insurance goal on a breakaway right past the goalie.

"We lost against them in our regular seasons so this means everything to us. It was a revenge game. We weren't going to let them beat us twice. So we proved it out here, two goals and we stood strong in the second half. It got intense, they almost scored in the last few minutes but dogs rule I guess," said Mark Farbarzhevich.

The Huskies will turn their attention to the district tournament and will play the winner of Grand Rapids Union vs. Wyoming in the district semi finals on Tuesday, October 17th at 5pm at the Pat Patterson Complex in Kentwood.

