Hudsonville tops Grandville in OK Red rematch district final

(WXMI) — It was an OK Red rematch for the Division 1 district final in West Michigan. Hudsonville and Grandville met up a month ago, the Eagles won that age

35-16.

Two key second-half drives sparked the Eagle's offense and senior quarterback Griffin Baker. Baker got Hudsonville on the board with a one-yard touchdown run. He then found Braden VanLaecke for the touchdown and the Eagles took a 12-10 into the fourth quarter.

Grandville took the lead midway through the fourth quarter, Ethan Newville connected with Gibson Connelly for the touchdown. But Owen Haarsma scored on a 27-yard touchdown to give Hudsonville the lead for good.

The Eagles won their first district title since 2019 and will face Howell next week in the regional final.

