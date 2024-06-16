Hudsonville softball claims D1 title - Vicksburg, Holton finish as runners up

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Coming into the division one state title game, Hudsonville softball had an unbeaten record. 41-0. They kept that winning streak alive on Saturday to end the year with a perfect record by beating Lake Orion 5-0.

Hudsonville 5, Lake Orion 0

The Eagles were led by senior pitcher Ava Snip who threw a one hit shutout to clinch their first title since 2012 and just the 4th in school history.

"It's just an incredible feeling and like, I literally have no words to explain it because I just can't believe that this happened. To go undefeated this year and win the state championship is unreal," said Snip.

Tom Vruggink had led the Eagles for 44 seasons, this win was icing on the cake of a perfect year. "Undefeated season....first ever at Hudsonville as well. It's been a special season all year and these kids have stepped up every game that they've had to. Never missed a beat,".

In division two, it was a rematch of last years title game between Vicksburg and Gaylord. The Bulldogs falling again this year, 3-2 the final despite sending the game intro extra innings.

Gaylord 3, Vicksburg 2

And in division four, finals newcomer, Holton, made their first ever appearance in a championship game. The Red Devils faced off against softball powerhouse Unionville-Sebewaing.

USA 11, Holton 1

The Patriots scored three early runs and then added several more runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Holton did eventually get on the board thanks to a stand up triple from Abbie Fowler who brought in Chloe McKee. Holton falls to USA 11-1.

