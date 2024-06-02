Hudsonville softball advances to regional with 8-1 district win

ZEELAND, Mich. — Hudsonville softball earned a revenge win over Jenison in the district championship on Saturday. Eagles win it 8-1.

Hudsonville 8, Jenison 1

The Eagles kicked off their scoring with a two run home run in the top of the first inning from Elly Koopman. Jenison responded with an RBI single from Alli Wright, allowing Claire Merritt to score, cutting the lead to one.

Hudsonville extended their lead in the top of the third with another homer, this time from Megan Beemer. They would score four more times in that game to win 8-1.

They will now play Rockford in the regional semis on Saturday, June 8th on their home field.

