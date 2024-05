(WXMI) — Hudsonville girls basketball coach Casey Glass has announced his retirement. Glass graduated from Hudsonville in 1998. He returned to coach the Eagles for 15 years winning over 200 games and a state championship in 2021.

Hudsonville girls basketball coach Casey Glass announces his retirement

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)