Hudsonville beats Mona Shores to advance to seventh straight regional final

The Hudsonville girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead on Mona Shores in Monday night's regional semifinal.

However, the Sailors would answer in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to as little as three, 23-20 before the Eagles took a 31-23 lead into the break.

Hudsonville 62, Mona Shores 43

In the second half, the Eagles would go on a run and wouldn't look back, winning 62-43 behind 14 points from sophomore Maddie Petroelje and 12 from Eva Joldersma.

It's the seventh consecutive regional championship appearance for the Eagles.

"It's a great accomplishment for our team," said head coach, Casey Glass, "to do it seven years in a row says a lot, but I couldn't be prouder of these girls, the effort, the energy they bring on a daily basis, to practice and to games."

And senior Gabby Scholten says it's the team-first mentality that has gotten the team this far.

"We really preach being a family and motivating each other," Scholten said after the win, "everyone has a role, not just if you're a starter or the last one off the bench, everyone has a role, it helps each other get there."

The Eagles will take on East Grand Rapids yet again in the regional championship game on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM at West Ottawa high school.