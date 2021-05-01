Hudsonville baseball uses late rally to beat Zeeland East

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — It was a bit of a pitchers duel early in the game between Hudsonville and Zeeland East in a non-conference battle at the Eagle Invitational on Saturday.

Chix freshman Trevor Raade threw well in just over four innings of work, allowing two runs while Hudsonville senior Nate St. John worked his way out of late inning jams with some early strikeouts.

And St. John would also get it done at the plate with an RBI single up the middle in the fifth inning to score JT Sokolove from third.

The Eagles would trade 4-3 in the sixth inning before plating two runs to take a 5-4 lead.

Hudsonville would close things out in the top of the seventh to get the win and improve to 14-2 overall.