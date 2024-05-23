Watch Now
Hudsonville baseball sweeps Caledonia in double-header

Posted at 11:58 PM, May 22, 2024
(WXMI) — Hudsonville swept Caledonia in a double-header winning game 1 13-4 and game 2 7-2.

The Eagles found themselves with an early lead. In the top of the 4th with Hudsonville's Johnny Kartsen hit a deep RBI double. The Eagles would tally another run to end the inning with an 8-1 lead.

Caledonia would answer back in the bottom of the 5th when Nick Slater singled scoring two runners. The RBI double would make it an 8-4 ballgame. In the top of the 6th, Grant Robertson hit one to the field wall, the near home-run would help the Eagles run away with this one.

Hudsonville won game one 13-4 and 7-2 in game 2.

