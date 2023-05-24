Hopkins, Northpointe Christian split midweek doubleheader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hopkins and NorthPointe Christian battled it out in the OK silver on Tuesday in a double header. The Mustangs won the first game 7-6.

Hopkins 7, NorthPointe Christian 6

In the second game, the Vikings scored three runs in the first inning for an early lead and NPC earned one run in the first.

It was quiet through the middle of the game for a little while until the bottom of the 5th when Mustangs scored two more runs to make it a time game.

In the top of the 6th Hopkins scored 4 back to back runs to give them a 7-3 lead but the game was far from being over. In the final half inning, Northpointe scored three runs to make it a one run game but couldn't get that final run. Hopkins closes out the inning and wins game two 7-6.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

