Hoops roundup: Reeths-Puffer boys sneaks past Zeeland West

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian boys beat Forest Hills Central 52-34.
Reeths-Puffer earn a come from behind win over Zeeland West 53-51.
Hudsonville boys hosted Grandville in the OK Red. The Bulldogs win on the road 52-48.
Portage Central girls remain undefeated with a 52-14 win over Portage Northern.
Hackett girls hoops beat Parchment with ease, 41-18.
Saugatuck improves to 5-1 in the SAC Central conference with a 53-22 win over Gobles.
East Grand Rapids girls earn a road win, 60-49, over Lowell.
East Kentwood girls remain unbeated in the OK Red with a 58-45 win over Grand Haven.
