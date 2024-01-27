Hoops roundup: Reeths-Puffer boys sneaks past Zeeland West

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian boys beat Forest Hills Central 52-34.

Reeths-Puffer earn a come from behind win over Zeeland West 53-51.

Hudsonville boys hosted Grandville in the OK Red. The Bulldogs win on the road 52-48.

Portage Central girls remain undefeated with a 52-14 win over Portage Northern.

Hackett girls hoops beat Parchment with ease, 41-18.

Saugatuck improves to 5-1 in the SAC Central conference with a 53-22 win over Gobles.

East Grand Rapids girls earn a road win, 60-49, over Lowell.

East Kentwood girls remain unbeated in the OK Red with a 58-45 win over Grand Haven.

