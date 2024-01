GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview boys basketball keeps up their winning ways with a 75-54 win over Forest Hills Central. The Wildcats are now 7-0.

Calvin Christian traveled to NorthPointe Christian for an OK silver match up. Squires win it 53-47.

Forest Hills Northern boys hoops take down Lowell 70-48 at home.

The FHN girls also earned a win on Tuesday. 46-32 over Greenville.

