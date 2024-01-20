Hoops Roundup: EK girls snap Rockford's 33 game winning streak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Kentwood girls were led by Harmonie Belton with 19 points in their 60-54 win over Rockford. That snaps the Rams 33-game long winning streak.
Wayland girls take down Thornapple Kellogg 50-39 in the OK Gold.
Kalamazoo Christian girls beat 48-16 Schoolcraft.
Byron Center hockey stays undefeated with a 4-2 win over DLS. They're now 16-0.
Zeeland West falls in the OK Green to Muskegon 52-35. The Big Reds are still unbeaten.
Unity Christian beats Coopersville 58-56 in the OK Blue.
Whitehall moves to 12-0 this season with a 74-23 win over Orchard View.
Belding was led Gavin Andres with 43 points in their 66-57 victory over Hopkins.
Covenant Christian boys take down Tri-Unity in a close matchup 55-53.
Mattawan wins big at home against Portage Northern. Final score 78-68.
