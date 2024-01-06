Hoops Roundup: Catholic Central boys upset South Christian to start conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central takes down South Christian on the road 57-54 to open OK Gold play.
Catholic Central 57, South Christian
Northview rolls past Forest Hills Northern 64-38.
Northview 64, Forest Hills Northern 38
Unity Christian kicks off the OK Blue with a 72-57 win against Allendale.
Unity Christian 72, Allendale 57
Coopersville wins their first conference game of the season against Holland Christian 51-42.
Coopersville 51, Holland Christian 42
East Kentwood earns a close 49-46 victory against West Ottawa.
East Kentwood 49, West Ottawa 46
Thornapple Kellogg girls remains undefeated with a 52-37 win against Forest Hills Eastern.
Thornapple Kellogg 52, Forest Hills Eastern 37
Jenison hockey beats Forest Hills Northern-Eastern 2-1.
Jenison 2, FHNE 1
