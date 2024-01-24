Hoops recap: Cougs beat Ottawa Hills, Rockford girls back in win column

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lowell Athletics retired former baseball player Kaleb Ort's number at halftime of the boy's basketball game. Red Arrows fall to GR Christian 68-49.

GR Christian 68, Lowell 49

Unity Christian boys hoops take down Holland Christian 70-66.

Unity Christian 70, Holland Christian 66

Catholic Central earn a conference win over Ottawa Hills 65-51.

Catholic Central 65, Ottawa Hills 51

Rockford girls hoops get back in the win column, beating West Ottawa 61-42.

Rockford 61, West Ottawa 42

Grand Haven beats Grandville in the OK Red. 52-26 the final.

Grand Haven 52, Grandville 26

