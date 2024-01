GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids remains undefeated in the OK Baum with a 2-1 overtime win against Grand Rapids Christian.

Forest Hills Eastern boys basketball falls to South Christian 71-44.

Holland Christian takes down 62-36 at home.

Hudsonville girls hoops earn a road win against Caledonia 49-24.

