Holton beats Morley Stanwood to win CSAA Silver outright

MORLEY, Mich. — The top two teams in the Central States Silver met up on Friday night as Morley Stanwood hosted Holton. The Mohawks were looking to share the conference title with a win.

Holton used a big fourth quarter to win the game, 56-45.

Holton 56, Morley Stanwood 45

"We've talked about it from day one we wanted it outright," Holton head coach Keith Swanson said. "Kent City and Morley Stanwood have had such a grip on our conference title, it wouldn't have felt right if we didn't have it by ourselves. We were happy that no one else can hang up the 2021 year this year."

Red Devils senior guard Aiden Poling scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Red Devils who finish the regular season at 13-5, finishing a perfect 10-0 in conference play.

"It feels so much better," Poling said. "My freshman year we had to share it with them in baseball and this just feels a thousand times better."

Justen Cranny hit five 3's in the second half and led Morley Stanwood with 19 points.

The conference title is the Red Devils first ever in the Central States Athletic Association and first of any kind since 2005.