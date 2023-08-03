Holland football to make their return in 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland football only played four games last season. The Dutch struggled to keep up with competition and were hit with some season ending injuries so the young squad was forced to end the season early.

Their used the off-season to play other sports to stay in shape and train in the weight room. Head Coach Will Siffin made it a priority to get his team in the weight room so they were ready for this season.

"It takes a lot of grit and hard work. Some people can't just show up and expect things to happen. It's a slow process but they've embraced it and I feel like we're going to see some results this year," said Will Siffin.

The majority of their team were freshmen or sophomores. Now with another year under their belt, the Dutch are using their shortened season as motivation.

"It was just a motivator for me to get everyone in the weight room and to keep pushing through. Sometimes you have to go through adversity in life so I felt like it was kinda good for us," said Amari Powell

There is a new excitement for Holland football in the community and the team hopes to see lots of fans at their games this season.

"A lot of people that I've talked to are just really excited to be out on Friday nights and being together again because that's such a big thing that we all missed out on last year. People are still doubting us, 'are you going to have a season this year?', but we're always dedicated to telling them like we're playing this year," said Jacob Torres.

