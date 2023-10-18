Watch Now
Holland Christian volleyball sweeps Coopersville

Final score 3-0
Posted at 10:32 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 23:02:30-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Christian sweeps the reigning OK Blue champs in volleyball on Tuesday night. The Maroons won in three straight sets 25-18, 25-21, and 25-18.

Holland Christian 3, Coopersville 0

In the first set, Holland Christian led by six. Kierea Smits would earn a dig and that would set up Reese Steenwyk for the kill sending them to the match point.

Now in the second, off of the serve Kirstyn Lothschultz sent it to the back right corner for Coopersville. They would trail by three.

Match point at the end of the second. There was an incredible volley back and forth between the two teams. It was Cortney Leep for the Maroons who sent it right down the middle to win the set.

