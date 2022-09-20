Holland Christian notches last minute goal to beat Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Holland Christian boys soccer is currently ranked 5th in division three and moved to 8-1-2 on the season with a win against Allendale.

The Maroons pressed the entire game and it finally paid off late in the second half with junior Caden Petroelje connected with the ball that went over the keepers head and into the net. It was the only goal of the game that earned them the 1-0 win against the Falcons.

"It was a very hard fought game by our team. We had a lot of guys going hard at the end. Leenstra, our right back, played the ball across and I ran across the box and just touched it right over the keeper. Thought it was going over at first but it went in so that's good," said Petroelje.

"We have a few kids out sick tonight but that is one of strengths and we have a deep team. Regardless of whoever comes on the field we have the same standard for them and they hold themselves to the same standard so hopefully we can continue to wear teams down that way," said Head Coach David DeBoer.

