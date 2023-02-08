Highlights from Tuesday night hoops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic girls hoops continue to dominate through this season with a 65-23 win against Spring Lake. The Falcons are now 16-0 this season.

West Catholic 65, Spring Lake 23

Rockford and East Kentwood girls went head to head in the OK Red. The Rams earned a 61-49 win against the Falcons.

Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

Calvin Christian boys were hoping to stay perfect in the OK Silver. They took down Hopkins 62-54 and move to 14-1 this season.

Calvin Christian 62, Hopkins 54

The South Christian boys also earned a win tonight. The Sailors beat Ottawa Hills 73-51.