Highlights from Tuesday night hoops

West Catholic stays undefeated with a 65-23 win against Spring Lake
Posted at 11:43 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 00:10:39-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic girls hoops continue to dominate through this season with a 65-23 win against Spring Lake. The Falcons are now 16-0 this season.

West Catholic 65, Spring Lake 23

Rockford and East Kentwood girls went head to head in the OK Red. The Rams earned a 61-49 win against the Falcons.

Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

Calvin Christian boys were hoping to stay perfect in the OK Silver. They took down Hopkins 62-54 and move to 14-1 this season.

Calvin Christian 62, Hopkins 54

The South Christian boys also earned a win tonight. The Sailors beat Ottawa Hills 73-51.

South Christian 73, Ottawa Hills 51

